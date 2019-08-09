Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) Reaches $7.78 52-Week Low; Last Week SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Analysts

The stock of Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.24 target or 7.00% below today’s $7.78 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $239.19 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $7.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.74 million less. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 106,029 shares traded. Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) has declined 45.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SkyWest had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) rating on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $68 target. See SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) latest ratings:

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Initiates Coverage On

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

Analysts await Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.69 earnings per share, up 72.62% or $1.83 from last year’s $-2.52 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Forty Seven, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Forty Seven Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forty Seven, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forty Seven closes $86M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Forty Seven prices stock offering at $8; shares down 6% after hours – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $239.19 million. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 37,896 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET AIRLINES CONTINUED PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED 2018 WIND DOWN OF ITS FLYING AGREEMENT WITH DELTA DURING QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q EPS $1.03; 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST COMBINED MARCH LOAD FACTOR 80.2% VS. 81%; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. 86C; 23/03/2018 – SkyWest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ SkyWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKYW); 09/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined March 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 08/05/2018 – Towle & Co Exits Position in SkyWest; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND CRJ700S SCHEDULED TO COME OUT OF SERVICE WITH DELTA LATER THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M

SkyWest, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a regional airline in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it provided scheduled passenger and air freight services with approximately 3,160 total daily departures to various destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean; and had a fleet of 652 aircraft. It has a 9.19 P/E ratio. The firm operates its flights as Delta Connection, United Express, American Eagle, or Alaska under code-share arrangements.