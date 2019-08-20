Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) Reaches $7.37 After 7.00% Down Move; 1 Analysts Bullish Methanex (MEOH)

The stock of Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 99,493 shares traded. Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) has declined 45.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $365.57 million company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $6.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FTSV worth $25.59M less.

Among 5 analysts covering Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Methanex Corp has $70 highest and $3500 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 59.45% above currents $32.11 stock price. Methanex Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) on Thursday, April 25 with “Sell” rating. Citigroup maintained Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $3500 target. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by IBC. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Barclays Capital maintained Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) rating on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $53 target. See Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: IBC Old Rating: Outperformer New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $53 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. It has a 6.89 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 115,942 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67

