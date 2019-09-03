Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) Reaches $7.10 After 3.00% Down Move; CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LTD VTG SH ORDINAR (CBYDF) SI Increased By 100%

The stock of Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 75,780 shares traded. Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) has declined 45.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $290.24M company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $6.89 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FTSV worth $8.71 million less.

CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LTD VTG SH ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:CBYDF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. CBYDF’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2 days are for CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LTD VTG SH ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:CBYDF)’s short sellers to cover CBYDF’s short positions. It closed at $13.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited markets and distributes spirits and imported wines. The company has market cap of $370.56 million. It portfolio includes brands, such as J.P. It has a 18.93 P/E ratio. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, and McGuinness liqueurs; international brands, including ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, KahlÃºa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $290.24 million. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc.