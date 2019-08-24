Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) Reaches $6.74 After 9.00% Down Move; Proassurance Has 1.01 Sentiment

Proassurance Corp (PRA) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 73 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 72 decreased and sold their stakes in Proassurance Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 43.48 million shares, down from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Proassurance Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 49 Increased: 54 New Position: 19.

The stock of Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 175,895 shares traded. Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) has declined 45.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $284.53M company. It was reported on Aug, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $6.13 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FTSV worth $25.61 million less.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $284.53 million. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.81% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation for 31,170 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 162,500 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.6% invested in the company for 158,800 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Cubic Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,305 shares.

The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 207,662 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) has declined 2.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500.