Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) Reaches $10.28 Low on Jul, 14; Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Sellers Increased By 0.68% Their Shorts

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) had an increase of 0.68% in short interest. CBMG’s SI was 589,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.68% from 585,400 shares previously. With 28,000 avg volume, 21 days are for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s short sellers to cover CBMG’s short positions. The SI to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc’s float is 6.16%. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 23,865 shares traded. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) has declined 10.84% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CBMG News: 16/03/2018 – Cellular Biomedicine Group Announces Positive 48-Week Clinical Data of AlloJoin™ Human Adipose-Derived Mesenchymal Progenitor Cell (haMPC) Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) China Phase l Trial; 08/05/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC – ENDED QUARTER WITH $45.6 MILLION IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – Cellular Biomedicine Group Announces Upcoming Presentation to Release 48-Week Data from Phase I Clinical Trial for AlloJoin™; 16/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE – SECONDARY END POINT SHOWED INCREASED TENDENCY VS THAT AT BASELINE 0 WEEKS, VS NORMAL CARTILAGE DETERIORATION AS RESULT OF AGING; 16/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC – TO DATE, NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS RELATED TO ALLOJOIN THERAPY HAVE BEEN REPORTED; 08/05/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.51; 06/03/2018 Cellular Biomedicine Group Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress; 14/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PRESENTATION TO RELEASE 48-WEEK DATA FROM PHASE l CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ALLOJOIN™ OFF-THE-SHELF ALLOGENEIC STEM CELL THERAPY FOR KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS; 16/03/2018 – Cellular Biomedicine Group Announces Positive 48-Week Clinical Data of AlloJoin™ Human Adipose-Derived Mesenchymal Progenito; 16/03/2018 – CBMG SAYS WOMAC SCORES SHOWED CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT AT 48 WEEKS

The stock of Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) reached all time low today, Jul, 14 and still has $9.35 target or 9.00% below today’s $10.28 share price. This indicates more downside for the $322.37 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.35 PT is reached, the company will be worth $29.01 million less. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 168,020 shares traded. Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company has market cap of $268.43 million. It focuses on developing and marketing cell therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $322.37 million. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc.

