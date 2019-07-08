Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) Reaches $10.18 After 6.00% Down Move; Southeastern Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Mattel (MAT) Stake

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Mattel Inc. (MAT) stake by 10.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 4.01 million shares as Mattel Inc. (MAT)’s stock declined 33.51%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 35.84M shares with $465.86 million value, down from 39.85 million last quarter. Mattel Inc. now has $4.09B valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 1.66M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis to depart for top job at Ancestry.com; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Lower Mattel Sales, Higher Write Offs; 18/05/2018 – Hot Wheels® Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan® Toy; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE IN LOW 40% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis reportedly in talks to leave the company; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis exits for top job at Ancestry.com; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 9 EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Mattel Ratings on CreditWatch With Negative Implications

The stock of Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 72,348 shares traded. Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $319.23M company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $9.57 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FTSV worth $19.15 million less.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. $1.00 million worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was bought by Kreiz Ynon. $279,000 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J on Friday, February 22. Eilola Michael J. had sold 10,904 shares worth $171,356. Shares for $418,800 were bought by DOLAN MICHAEL J on Friday, February 22. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $107,968 was made by Lynch Roger on Tuesday, February 19.

Among 4 analysts covering Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mattel Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MAT in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. DA Davidson maintained Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 75,851 shares. Numerixs Invest reported 37,200 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co owns 50,273 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,431 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 37 shares. Parnassus Ca reported 20.93 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 13,163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.02% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 221,103 shares stake. Monarch Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 16,600 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 20,697 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.69 earnings per share, up 72.62% or $1.83 from last year’s $-2.52 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Forty Seven, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% EPS growth.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $319.23 million. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc.