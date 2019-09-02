Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparing side by side

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.89 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Forty Seven Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. is 8.1 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has stronger performance than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.