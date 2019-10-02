Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Contrasting side by side

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 8 -0.35 29.19M -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forty Seven Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 407,923,497.27% -105.1% -61.5% Pfenex Inc. 362,158,808.93% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Forty Seven Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Forty Seven Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, and a 186.62% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats Pfenex Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.