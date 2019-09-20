Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Contrasting side by side

Both Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.67 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Forty Seven Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Forty Seven Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Forty Seven Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Forty Seven Inc.’s upside potential is 140.32% at a $18 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 4.2% respectively. Insiders owned 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has weaker performance than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.