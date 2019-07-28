Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Forty Seven Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.50% -60.30% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Forty Seven Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Forty Seven Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forty Seven Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forty Seven Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Forty Seven Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.