Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparison side by side

Both Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Forty Seven Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.