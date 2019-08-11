Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) Comparing side by side

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Forty Seven Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.