Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Contrasting side by side

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.42 N/A -2.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. Its rival Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 83.3% respectively. About 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

Summary

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.