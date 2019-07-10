Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 127.02 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forty Seven Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. Its rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Forty Seven Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 61.87% and its consensus price target is $23.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has weaker performance than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.