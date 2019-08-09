Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Comparison side by side

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forty Seven Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forty Seven Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 2.8%. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors BeyondSpring Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.