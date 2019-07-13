Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Contrasting side by side

Both Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forty Seven Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forty Seven Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85% of Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has 0.7% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -20.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.