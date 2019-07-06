Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (FBHS) Holding Maintained by Alta Capital Management Llc; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Has Boosted Stake by $949.25 Million as Share Price Rose

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 9.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 59.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02B, up from 50.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 09/04/2018 – BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS BIMAS.IS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 72.7 FORM TL 68.5; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Rtgs; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (FBHS) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 46,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 457,386 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.78M, up from 411,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 578,420 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,561 shares to 75,239 shares, valued at $19.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutns (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 719,761 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Bessemer Grp holds 181 shares. Ls Inv Ltd stated it has 8,070 shares. 2,616 were reported by Ameritas Prtn Inc. Insight 2811 reported 1.16% stake. Suntrust Banks invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). S Muoio Communications Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,591 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,228 shares. 125,226 are held by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 24,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 63,723 shares. Arrow invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 26,785 were reported by Utah Retirement. National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1.32M shares to 5.71 million shares, valued at $1.98B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.