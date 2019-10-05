Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (FBHS) Valuation Rose While Alta Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Bb&T Securities Holding in Valero Energy New (VLO) Lowered by $595,425

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 7,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 34,501 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, down from 41,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 1.80M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (FBHS) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 137,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 594,682 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.97M, up from 457,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 1.11M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $710.56 million for 12.21 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,318 shares to 576,424 shares, valued at $58.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 23,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).

