Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position by $12.27 Million as Stock Rose; Visa (V) Holder Windacre Partnership Raised Its Position

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $179.35. About 485,527 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 15,948 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.77% or 17.60M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 36,325 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Natl Pension Service reported 1.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 13.07M shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York invested in 18,500 shares. James Investment holds 0.02% or 1,575 shares in its portfolio. 14,828 are held by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Lc. Rdl Fincl invested in 32,041 shares. 90,291 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). St Germain D J Inc holds 0.24% or 14,360 shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Invests Lc owns 52,857 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 126,100 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $270.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.

