Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Has Lowered Its Holding by $13.89 Million; Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Donaldson Capital Management Has Increased Position

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 46.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 243,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 279,175 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95 million, down from 522,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 646,619 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 1,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 40,373 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01M, up from 38,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $432.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700 shares to 2,755 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.62M for 13.75 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 105,130 shares to 676,808 shares, valued at $24.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Growth Etf (VUG) by 9,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,920 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).