Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holder Robecosam Ag Has Raised Its Position by $1.94 Million as Stock Rose; Trillium Asset Management Stake in American Tower New (AMT) Increased by $7.64 Million

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 153.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 38,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 63,991 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61 million, up from 25,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $229.79. About 1.46M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 41,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 616,055 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.33 million, up from 574,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 838,738 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 115,199 shares to 369,850 shares, valued at $48.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,296 shares to 82,234 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,221 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).