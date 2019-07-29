Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Is At $55.53 Formed Wedge; Shorts at Netflix (NFLX) Raised By 0.96%

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) formed wedge up with $57.75 target or 4.00% above today’s $55.53 share price. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) has $7.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 1.02M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) had an increase of 0.96% in short interest. NFLX’s SI was 16.36 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.96% from 16.20M shares previously. With 8.64 million avg volume, 2 days are for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s short sellers to cover NFLX’s short positions. The SI to Netflix Inc’s float is 3.8%. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.85 million shares traded or 61.70% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15's average target is 24.53% above currents $335.78 stock price.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity. Sweeney Anne M also sold $2.74M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, February 12.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. The company has market cap of $147.02 billion. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It has a 132.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security has $53 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is -12.66% below currents $55.53 stock price. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) on Thursday, April 11 to “Underweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity. $93,924 worth of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) was sold by Luburic Danny on Tuesday, February 12.

