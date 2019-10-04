Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Contrasting side by side

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) are two firms in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 52 1.97 138.94M 2.77 19.83 La-Z-Boy Incorporated 32 1.78 45.15M 1.45 22.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. and La-Z-Boy Incorporated. La-Z-Boy Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than La-Z-Boy Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 265,558,103.98% 18.1% 6.6% La-Z-Boy Incorporated 140,435,458.79% 10.6% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.54. La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. La-Z-Boy Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. and La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 La-Z-Boy Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s downside potential is -21.64% at a $44 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of La-Z-Boy Incorporated is $35, which is potential 6.58% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, La-Z-Boy Incorporated is looking more favorable than Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.2% of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. shares and 92.2% of La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 0.2% -4.35% 4.13% 26.18% -2.78% 44.62% La-Z-Boy Incorporated 2.49% 5.23% -0.51% 12.63% 8.34% 19.05%

For the past year Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than La-Z-Boy Incorporated.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. beats La-Z-Boy Incorporated.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the U.S., Canada China, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, primarily to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Doors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry doors to home centers, millwork building products, and wholesale distributors; and specialty dealers, as well as to the remodeling and renovation markets in the U.S. and Canada. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products; and fire resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. It also manufactures and sells key-controlled and combination padlocks, bicycle and cable locks, built-in locker locks, door hardware, automotive, trailer and towing locks, electronic access control solutions, and other specialty safety and security devices for consumer use to hardware, home center, and other retail outlets. In addition, this segment sells lock systems and fire resistant safes to locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas. This segment sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of Comfort Studios and England custom comfort center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Casegoods segment imports, markets, and distributes casegoods/wood furniture, including bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces, as well as manufactures upholstered furniture. This segment sells its products to dealers, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and other independent retailers under the American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid brands. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. This segment operates a network of 347 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and 557 Comfort Studio locations, as well as in-store programs with 527 outlets in Kincaid and England. La-Z-Boy Incorporated also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is based in Monroe, Michigan.