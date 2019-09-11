Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) and Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Contrasting side by side

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) and Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) compete with each other in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 51 1.32 N/A 2.77 19.83 Energy Focus Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. and Energy Focus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 0.00% 18.1% 6.6% Energy Focus Inc. 0.00% -78.5% -51.2%

Risk & Volatility

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Energy Focus Inc. has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. are 1.5 and 0.9. Competitively, Energy Focus Inc. has 1.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Energy Focus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. and Energy Focus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Energy Focus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.38% and an $48.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.2% of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. shares and 12.9% of Energy Focus Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Energy Focus Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 0.2% -4.35% 4.13% 26.18% -2.78% 44.62% Energy Focus Inc. 27.1% 26.42% -15.68% -37.96% -76.51% -15.78%

For the past year Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has 44.62% stronger performance while Energy Focus Inc. has -15.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Energy Focus Inc.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the U.S., Canada China, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, primarily to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Doors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry doors to home centers, millwork building products, and wholesale distributors; and specialty dealers, as well as to the remodeling and renovation markets in the U.S. and Canada. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products; and fire resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. It also manufactures and sells key-controlled and combination padlocks, bicycle and cable locks, built-in locker locks, door hardware, automotive, trailer and towing locks, electronic access control solutions, and other specialty safety and security devices for consumer use to hardware, home center, and other retail outlets. In addition, this segment sells lock systems and fire resistant safes to locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.