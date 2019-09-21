Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $851,010 as Shares Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Trimmed Stake by $783,895 as Valuation Declined

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 14,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 486,941 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.82M, down from 501,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 852,143 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 22,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 74,457 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, down from 96,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53M shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grisanti Management Ltd Llc accumulated 82,778 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0.01% or 21,977 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc reported 109,145 shares stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,494 shares. Parkside Bancorporation reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 1,203 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,300 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Allsquare Wealth Management reported 400 shares. Brant Point Investment Management invested 0.3% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Hm Payson Com reported 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). American Int Gru reported 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.03% or 7,857 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.5% or 1.69M shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 62,630 shares to 172,690 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.62M for 13.32 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $467.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,665 shares to 34,881 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 10,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Salley & Associate accumulated 103,106 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Middleton & Ma reported 0.32% stake. Moors Cabot owns 209,732 shares. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Limited Com Ca owns 133,912 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Alta Cap Ltd Co has 5,653 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greatmark Investment stated it has 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Milestone reported 15,142 shares. Srb Corp accumulated 11,328 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Founders Financial Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aspen Investment Mngmt has 27,461 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 333,427 shares. Country Club Tru Com Na accumulated 301,896 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability stated it has 11,711 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

