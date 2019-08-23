Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) to pay $0.22 on Sep 18, 2019; Partner Communications Company LTD. – American Dep (PTNR) Shorts Down By 25%

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:FBHS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc’s current price of $52.23 translates into 0.42% yield. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 960,321 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Partner Communications Company LTD. – American Dep (NASDAQ:PTNR) had a decrease of 25% in short interest. PTNR’s SI was 900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25% from 1,200 shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Partner Communications Company LTD. – American Dep (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s short sellers to cover PTNR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.0478 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2422. About 2,650 shares traded. Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) has declined 1.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PTNR News: 29/03/2018 – Partner Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2017 Results1; 29/03/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – QTRLY EQUIPMENT REVENUES WERE NIS 204 MILLION (US$ 59 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 21%; 29/03/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – TV SUBSCRIBER BASE WAS APPROXIMATELY 43 THOUSAND HOUSEHOLDS AT QUARTER-END; 06/05/2018 – Partner Communications Diector Michael Anghel Departs Board; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 03/04/2018 – Partner Communications Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for the Period Commencing on March 31, 2018 And Ending; 06/05/2018 – Partner Communications Announces the Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to the Board of; 06/05/2018 – Partner Communications Names Jonathan Kolodny as Director; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 29/03/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – QTRLY CELLULAR ARPU WAS NIS 59 (US$ 17), A DECREASE OF 5%

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security has $53 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is -7.14% below currents $52.23 stock price. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of FBHS in report on Thursday, April 11 to “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated owns 4,200 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability owns 169,461 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com reported 23 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.08% or 7.80M shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Parsons Mgmt Ri has 0.05% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 8,754 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). First Mercantile Trust Co invested in 0.03% or 2,375 shares. Moreover, Moody Bancorp Tru Division has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 5,700 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 22,634 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 20,802 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,400 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.03% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. The company has market cap of $7.31 billion. It operates in four divisions: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. It has a 18.28 P/E ratio. The Cabinets segment makes custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company has market cap of $700.98 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It currently has negative earnings. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing.