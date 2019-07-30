Fortune Brands Home & Securi (FBHS) Stock Value Rose While New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Its Holding by $430,191; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Increased Position in Fortinet (Call) (FTNT) by $477,250 as Share Value Declined

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (Call) (FTNT) by 11500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 40,860 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Securi (FBHS) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 9,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,994 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, down from 219,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Securi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 33,817 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,904 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $171.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamar Advertising Co A (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 3.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $144.08M for 13.32 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.49% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Investment Management Lc accumulated 0% or 30 shares. S Muoio & Limited Liability Co owns 0.42% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 9,591 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.05% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 67,725 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Private Trust Na reported 11,221 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 74,567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 7,400 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 1.64M shares. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 0.02% or 114,404 shares. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 166,178 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 28,526 shares. Nomura Holdg invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Modera Wealth holds 5,737 shares.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMO) by 401,100 shares to 49,200 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) by 535,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,400 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC).