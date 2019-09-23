Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Decreased Its Holding by $851,010; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Lifted Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $2.14 Million

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 68.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 26,863 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 15,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 1.19M shares traded or 1.17% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 14,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 486,941 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.82 million, down from 501,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 1.38M shares traded or 24.34% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.62M for 13.32 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

