Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stock Value Rose While Marcato Capital Management LP Upped by $12.27 Million Its Holding; Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Raised Stake by $424,859 as Stock Price Declined

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 7,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 16,741 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 9,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 1.29M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 514,271 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 216,500 shares to 956,500 shares, valued at $17.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,443 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.28% or 457,386 shares in its portfolio. 222,533 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. First National Bank owns 13,437 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 248,800 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 5,794 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0.02% or 3.12M shares. Whittier Co has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 250 shares. Pggm Invs has 0.09% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Panagora Asset Inc owns 11,326 shares. Signaturefd Limited invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 5,000 shares. Wendell David Assocs has invested 0.08% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Optimum Investment invested in 0% or 200 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Smithfield Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 6,058 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protective Ins Corp Cl B by 108,627 shares to 804,881 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1.66M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,109 shares, and cut its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL).