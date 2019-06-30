Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Shareholder First National Bank Of Omaha Has Increased Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Spinnaker Trust Has Cut Its Position

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, down from 112,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 176.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 91,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,660 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, up from 51,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 1.44M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 823 shares to 2,565 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13,615 shares to 60,385 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,545 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.