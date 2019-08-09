Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) to pay $0.22 on Sep 18, 2019; Lowes Companies (LOW) Sentiment Is 1

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:FBHS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc’s current price of $53.04 translates into 0.41% yield. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 1.17 million shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M

Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 485 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 483 sold and decreased holdings in Lowes Companies Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 578.56 million shares, down from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lowes Companies Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 43 to 53 for an increase of 10. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 441 Increased: 357 New Position: 128.

LoweÂ’s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $79.75 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 34.15 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.60B for 12.43 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc holds 34.87% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. for 972,591 shares. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owns 9.32 million shares or 15.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icm Asset Management Inc Wa has 12.93% invested in the company for 153,600 shares. The New York-based Lionstone Capital Management Llc has invested 9.53% in the stock. Boys Arnold & Co Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 468,919 shares.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. The company has market cap of $7.64 billion. It operates in four divisions: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. It has a 18.56 P/E ratio. The Cabinets segment makes custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by Luburic Danny, worth $93,924 on Tuesday, February 12.

