Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stake Maintained by Marcato Capital Management Lp; Kingdon Capital Management Stake in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 14,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,521 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.74 million, down from 120,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 214,600 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 1.02 million shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Inc reported 10,250 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Cwm Limited Liability Co invested in 728 shares. Nomura Asset owns 24,722 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Cibc Asset Management holds 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 13,806 shares. Hartford Investment Management stated it has 15,473 shares. 28,500 are owned by Ruffer Llp. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 29,168 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sageworth Trust has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 0.04% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 32,900 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 38,191 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 9,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 429,000 shares to 167,000 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.89M for 16.69 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

