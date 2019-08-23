Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Shareholder Suntrust Banks Has Decreased Its Holding; Karpus Management Has Trimmed Its Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Holding by $2.67 Million; Stock Value Rose

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 17,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 251,194 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, down from 268,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 960,321 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 41,378 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (PSK) by 141,226 shares to 147,478 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 36,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

