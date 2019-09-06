Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Shareholder Suntrust Banks Has Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose; Ion Asset Management LTD Position In Mylan N V (MYL) Was Increased

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 5.04 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FDA adds Mylan’s EpiPen to shortage list; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – ADVERSE EVENTS WERE GENERALLY MILD AND CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF COPAXONE; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS WILL RECEIVE AN UP-FRONT FEE UNDER DEAL; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 09/04/2018 – Recordati Completes Acquisition of International Rights to Cystagon (Cysteamine Bitartrate) From Mylan

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 17,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 251,194 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, down from 268,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 891,983 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mapi Pharma to Present Series of Recent Advancements for Treating Multiple Sclerosis (MS) at ECTRIMS 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mylan (MYL): Big Drop Sets Up A Contrarian Value Play – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, KHC – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA tentatively OK’s Mylan’s pemetrexed; shares up 4% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, MYL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 91 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Limited accumulated 115,438 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,072 shares to 488,550 shares, valued at $41.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 166,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $137.35 million for 13.01 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.