Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stake Held by Md Sass Investors Services Inc; Griffin Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by $364,511 as Stock Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 7,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 23,245 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 30,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 319,639 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Bides Its Time Amid Scarce Targets in Distressed Assets; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 43,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 522,895 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89 million, up from 479,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 564,958 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,400 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $110.42 million for 18.94 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

