Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Shareholder First National Bank Of Omaha Lowered Holding by $3.18 Million; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Upped Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) Holding by $43.24 Million; Stock Price Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 686,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 5.13 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $325.18 million, up from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 2.38M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 55,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 86,943 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, down from 142,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 916,671 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $141.77M for 13.82 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

