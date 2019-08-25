Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stock Price Rose While Carlson Capital LP Has Lowered Position by $34.55 Million; Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined While Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 92.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 735,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 63,400 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 798,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 1.05M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 637.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 13,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 15,872 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 2,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78M shares traded or 25.32% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 124,700 shares to 287,800 shares, valued at $17.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 686,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). First Limited Partnership stated it has 116,190 shares. Arvest Bancshares Tru Division holds 341,032 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Fayez Sarofim accumulated 9,816 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 16,310 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Victory Mngmt holds 60,676 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 528 shares. California-based Aperio Grp has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 1,295 shares. Da Davidson reported 67,725 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 13,637 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 5,806 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Accredited Invsts reported 1,123 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America De reported 0.05% stake. Barrett Asset Lc, a New York-based fund reported 111 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Westover Capital Advsr Limited invested in 17,725 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ima Wealth holds 0.91% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 12,963 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Llc holds 68,497 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.58% or 1.99 million shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel stated it has 1,850 shares. Pacific Investment Management Co has invested 0.35% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 14,850 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,118 shares or 0% of the stock.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 67,762 shares to 158,870 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,718 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.