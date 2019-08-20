Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Position Maintained by Gotham Asset Management Llc; Caxton Associates LP Lifted Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $563,540

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 14,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 277,487 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 262,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. It closed at $51.18 lastly. It is down 2.78% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 5,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 14,910 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $99.44. About 617,323 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors has 25,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership holds 101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Company stated it has 20,415 shares. 95,550 were reported by Skba Cap Mgmt Lc. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne has invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 553,405 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Excalibur Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 5,212 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 483,234 shares. Clark Cap Management Grp Inc holds 0.84% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 371,423 shares. Energ Opportunities Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 3.32% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.75% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Andra Ap invested in 0.11% or 40,800 shares. Anchor Advsrs Lc invested in 2,538 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 93,053 shares to 22,515 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 29,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,225 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 278,952 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 1.21% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 616,055 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 7,400 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 2.03M shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 267 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 63,278 are held by Art Advisors Limited Company. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 423,970 shares. Davenport & Limited accumulated 5,861 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 492,701 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 53,814 shares. First Mercantile owns 2,375 shares. Grimes & Company reported 4,210 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 22,634 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 210,367 shares to 18,374 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 558,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 703,256 shares, and cut its stake in Schneider National Inc.

