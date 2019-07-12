Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Increased by $547,776 as Shares Declined

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 501,871 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89 million, down from 595,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.09. About 229,749 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 15,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 922,445 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.35 million, up from 907,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 4.55 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – CFPB: Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo and Credited $500 Million Penalty Collected by OCC Toward Satisfaction of its Fine; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Lisa Frazier Will Become Head of Innovation Group; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Spire; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO; 11/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 20/04/2018 – OCC CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO IT WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY WRONGDOING; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Ryvicker on Consolidation in Media (Video); 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $145.26M for 13.48 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 54,837 shares. Motco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 3,479 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc invested in 2,000 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 5,737 shares. Synovus Financial holds 2,661 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 20,802 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp. Adage Cap Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 0.2% or 1.69M shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors holds 11,362 shares. Citigroup reported 564,509 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). West Oak Cap Ltd Com holds 850 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 19,990 are owned by Sandy Spring State Bank. Mcf Advsr Lc holds 0% or 560 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares to 162,255 shares, valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $79.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 336,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,854 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).