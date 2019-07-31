Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding Maintained by Marcato Capital Management Lp; As Sprint (S) Stock Value Declined, Nwi Management LP Has Lowered Position

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 1.15M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500.

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 24.42 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 15/05/2018 – SPRINT: 5G TECHNOLOGY ROLLOUT UNDERWAY IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 18/05/2018 – SPRINT REPORTS SUCCESSFUL SPRINT CAPITAL CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/05/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint names Michel Combes as CEO, elevates Marcelo Claure to executive chairman; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Unit Amends Terms of SCC Consent Solicitation

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares to 177,443 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,609 are held by Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc. Farmers National Bank stated it has 458 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 60,676 shares. Lodge Hill Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 501,871 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 23,566 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 249,746 shares. Arrow Fin Corporation has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 400 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability has 267 shares. 15,106 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Finemark Retail Bank And accumulated 48,518 shares. Motco accumulated 3,479 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 96,571 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). American And Management holds 16,687 shares.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Equities (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 5,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 162,775 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Advsrs has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 5.73M shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 32,181 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 301,009 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Franklin reported 10,384 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 210,187 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Virtu Financial Lc owns 61,552 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has 135,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Corporation invested in 0% or 943 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsr LP has 0.04% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 3.56M shares.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.