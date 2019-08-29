Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $12.27 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bender Robert & Associates Has Lowered Stake by $887,380

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 587,263 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 13,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 76,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 90,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 4.57M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 151,750 shares. Stillwater Investment Ltd Liability Corp has 42,568 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Appleton Ma invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 21,118 shares. Tt Intl has 48,227 shares. Oakworth Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 7,938 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 15,963 shares. Cohen Mngmt owns 3,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Peoples Svcs Corp owns 2,153 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.29% or 18,585 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 448 shares stake. Financial Counselors Incorporated invested in 10,132 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oakbrook Limited Liability reported 75,740 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt stated it has 436,140 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. Northern Trust invested in 16.84 million shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 429,000 shares to 167,000 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Com Il reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Na accumulated 21,113 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 3,300 shares. Sageworth Trust Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.03% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 6,145 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 552,600 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 27,343 shares. State Street stated it has 6.51 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 5,859 were reported by Hrt Finance Limited Company. Invesco has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Prudential Fincl Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 129,561 shares. Brinker Capital owns 31,143 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 5,000 shares.