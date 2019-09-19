Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Boosted Holding by $10.41 Million; As Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) Share Price Were Volatile, Karpus Management Has Lifted Position

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 83.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 182,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 401,874 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.96 million, up from 219,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 724,591 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82M, up from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 40,955 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr has invested 0.02% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Shaker Service Ltd Liability Co reported 0.44% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Cambridge Rech Advsrs has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 12,048 shares. Karpus Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 4.67M shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. Sit Associate holds 4.07 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 128,367 shares. 1607 Cap Partners Lc stated it has 1.67 million shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 78,189 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Reilly Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Morgan Stanley reported 33,196 shares. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,903 shares. Bulldog Invsts Ltd Liability holds 153,517 shares.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS) by 36,254 shares to 529,987 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance New York Mun Bd Fd Com (ENX) by 43,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Amt Free Short M.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (Call) (NYSE:DLB) by 270,044 shares to 105,100 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (NYSE:FBHS) by 170,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,900 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 106,958 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.69M shares or 0.5% of the stock. Smithfield Commerce reported 5,714 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs reported 9,430 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 0.01% or 2,629 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 30,167 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 43,912 shares. Farmers National Bank has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Trexquant Investment Lp reported 23,130 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 7,694 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 6,529 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 241,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bancshares Of America De holds 564,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

