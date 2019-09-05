Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Share Price Rose While Robecosam Ag Has Boosted Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $48.17 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 433,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 819,291 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.97M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $138.66. About 2.46 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 41,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 616,055 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.33 million, up from 574,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 468,103 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 32.10 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Coming To A Target Near You: Mini Disney Stores – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roffman Miller Associates Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 219,184 shares. Leuthold Group Inc Lc reported 69,529 shares. Ipswich Incorporated holds 0.24% or 6,560 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt reported 280,247 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Company holds 4.73% or 88,123 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc invested 2.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 78,056 are owned by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Park Natl Oh has 1.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Indiana-based First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Miller Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 3,523 shares. Legacy Capital Prns has 0.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roundview Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 68,476 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Rech invested in 16,687 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 5,000 shares. Fenimore Asset has invested 0.57% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 219,300 were accumulated by Beaconlight Ltd Com. Moreover, Dupont Corporation has 0.13% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn has 1,067 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 400 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 96,571 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 5,967 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.02% or 25,346 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 15,106 shares. Raymond James And Associate has 70,208 shares. 31,926 are held by Insight 2811 Inc. D E Shaw owns 611,232 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 249,746 shares.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Loving Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) 1.7% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Concerns Over Cabinets Spark Analyst Note on FBHS Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.