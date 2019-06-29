Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Share Value Rose While Marcato Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position; Ametek New (AME) Holder Polar Securities Lowered Stake

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 1.44M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,659 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.17M, down from 443,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 4.91 million shares traded or 360.43% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside State Bank stated it has 1,668 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 248,800 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 1,300 shares. S Muoio & Communication Ltd Liability Com owns 9,591 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 492,701 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 7,400 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 23,528 shares. Cap Fund Sa invested in 49,774 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Mackenzie Financial invested in 9,684 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Advsr holds 3,499 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 1.18 million shares. Putnam Fl Com holds 130,719 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Victory Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 60,676 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares to 177,443 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fortune Brands Completes Acquisition of Fiberon as Part of Doors & Security Segment – Business Wire” on September 11, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” published on January 09, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Fortune Brands Stock: Why the Death of Housing is Premature – Profit Confidential” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.09M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Marietta Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 41,865 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% stake. Sei Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 157,505 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 32,544 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg has 0% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Guardian Life Ins Of America, New York-based fund reported 654 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 102,611 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Harvey Invest Co Limited Liability Company invested in 27,654 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 5,748 shares. Jlb & Inc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 103,213 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 3,726 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc reported 1,190 shares.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMETEK recommends rejection of mini-tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AMETEK Announces Appointment of Tod E. Carpenter to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Gabelli Asset Fund 1st Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (Call) (NYSE:ENB) by 600,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $29.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (NYSE:CM) by 215,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG).

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AME’s profit will be $234.68 million for 22.05 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.