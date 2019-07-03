Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) Shareholder New England Research & Management Decreased Its Stake by $363,310; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Roundview Capital Has Raised Its Stake by $353,923

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,350 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 17,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands & Home Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 517,433 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS)

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 974,852 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Goldman hires another senior FX salesman from Deutsche Bank; 14/03/2018 – Goldman sees U.S. dollar weakness persisting in 2018; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 22 FROM SFR 21.5; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ chief equity strategist tells clients to expect solid S&P 500 sales growth of 10 percent, the fastest pace since 2011; 13/03/2018 – REVA REPORTS RECAPITALIZATION; FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 17/05/2018 – Tesla May Require $10B in Funding by 2020, Says Goldman Sachs (Video); 14/05/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: Scoop: A new Game of Thrones just started at Goldman!; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Owners explore sale of NASCAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 648 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 38,666 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 4,745 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 16,310 shares. 107 are held by Moody Retail Bank Tru Division. Sageworth Co holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 10,347 are held by Wendell David Assocs. Farmers Merchants Invests stated it has 1,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 485 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 966,126 shares. Ancora Advsr Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 23,528 shares. Prio Wealth LP holds 5,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 32,900 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10,320 shares to 33,737 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C.V.S. Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 12,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fortune Brands Prices $600 Million Bond Issue – Business Wire” on September 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Home & Security Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Top 10 Best Sectors in the Market for 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fortune Brands Deserves Better – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $142.92M for 13.67 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.08% EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.