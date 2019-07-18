Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) and Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Comparing side by side

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) and Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) compete with each other in the Silver sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 3 2.31 N/A 0.21 12.48 Silvercorp Metals Inc. 2 2.87 N/A 0.23 9.48

Demonstrates Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and Silvercorp Metals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Silvercorp Metals Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercorp Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.8% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. -9.97% -20.85% -30.5% -26.4% -53.71% -28.02% Silvercorp Metals Inc. 0.46% -11.29% -1.79% -0.9% -22.54% 4.76%

For the past year Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had bearish trend while Silvercorp Metals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Silvercorp Metals Inc. beats Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.