Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Caesars Entertainment Has 1.41 Sentiment

Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 155 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 110 reduced and sold their stakes in Caesars Entertainment Corp. The funds in our database reported: 735.99 million shares, up from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Caesars Entertainment Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 18 to 18 for the same number . Sold All: 45 Reduced: 65 Increased: 79 New Position: 76.

Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter's $0.06 EPS. FSM's profit would be $6.04M giving it 26.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.'s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 4.77M shares traded or 91.41% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 99,247 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 101,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 314,027 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated owns 645,184 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Raffles Assocs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 123,952 are owned by Aqr Limited. One Trading L P reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Two Sigma Limited reported 56,373 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0% or 12,517 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1.42 million shares. Pcj Inv Counsel Limited reported 186,120 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 18,758 shares in its portfolio.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company has market cap of $650.72 million. The firm explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It has a 32.9 P/E ratio. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 20.83 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 20.8% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation for 32.50 million shares. Silver Point Capital L.P. owns 16.23 million shares or 19.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canyon Capital Advisors Llc has 16.27% invested in the company for 77.58 million shares. The Texas-based Lafitte Capital Management Lp has invested 9.23% in the stock. Frontfour Capital Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 725,289 shares.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.81 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It has a 65.48 P/E ratio. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service.