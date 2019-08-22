Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Shares Rose While Mason Hill Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $7.38 Million; Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Increased Holding

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 113,907 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Lion Hotels Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLH); 06/03/2018 RLH Corporation Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9 Million; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO CONSULTING AGREEMENTS WITH ROGER BLOSS, BERNARD (BERNIE) MOYLE WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2020; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – BLOSS & MOYLE AGREED TO END THEIR EMPLOYMENT WITH CO EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018, AND START THEIR CONSULTING WORK ON JUNE 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9M; 08/05/2018 – RLH CORPORATION APPOINTS NATE TROUP CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.02; 24/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Increases Group Commission to 11%; 17/04/2018 – Red Lion Controls Adds PID Controller Capabilities for Complete HMI Solution; 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q EPS 6c

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc analyzed 2.46 million shares as the company's stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $595.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 1.95 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 74,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 138,128 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 38,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. James reported 106,730 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 18,758 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 836,195 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 7,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.01% or 408,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 28,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 56,850 shares. Mirae Asset Investments holds 2.86M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 1,000 shares.

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Majority Of Silver Miners’ Sustaining Costs Significantly Higher Than Market Price – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fortuna to release second quarter 2019 financial results on August 7, 2019; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortuna Silver Mines Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fortuna Reports Results of Annual General Meeting Toronto Stock Exchange:FVI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortuna reports production of 2.4 million ounces of silver and 13497 ounces of gold for the second quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 100,000 shares to 79,348 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.