Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Shareholder Mason Hill Advisors Trimmed Stake by $7.38 Million; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Increased Position

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company's stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 7.93 million shares traded or 20.30% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500.

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company's stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $677.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 3.14M shares traded or 29.27% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha" on April 23, 2019.

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: "Fortuna Silver Mines reports heavy seasonal rains caused an overflow in a contingency pond of the dry stack tailings facility at the San Jose Mine, Mexico – Junior Mining Network" on October 11, 2018

Analysts await Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. FSM’s profit will be $6.41 million for 26.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.