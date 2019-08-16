Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Shareholder Mason Hill Advisors Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Ppg Industries (PPG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Novare Capital Management Decreased Holding by $493,360

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 38.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 7,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, down from 11,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $111.14. About 468,686 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: VAST MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SALE WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc analyzed 2.46M shares as the company's stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $588.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $3.685. About 1.60 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,863 shares to 28,684 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 36,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White International accumulated 15,691 shares. L & S invested in 0.04% or 2,617 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company accumulated 1.78 million shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 19,018 shares. Natixis Lp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 2,588 were reported by Welch Grp Lc. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,644 shares. Raymond James Service Incorporated accumulated 73,785 shares. Moreover, Dodge And Cox has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Personal Advisors Corporation reported 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 4,136 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,806 shares. 1,990 were accumulated by Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 906 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Ltd Llc reported 295,637 shares stake.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 17.15 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.